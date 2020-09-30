Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,954,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 2,757,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

SGSVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sabina Gold & Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of SGSVF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,040. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

