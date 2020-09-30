Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.42

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 76839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,159.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,019,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

