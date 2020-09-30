Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 450,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 103.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 200,420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 299,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 104,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

