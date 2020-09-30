Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$11.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.76.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$343,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 507,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,606,731.20.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

