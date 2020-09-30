Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sapiens International by 313.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

