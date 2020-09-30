Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €4.80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.42 ($8.73).

Shares of FRA SHA traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.23 ($6.15). The company had a trading volume of 344,650 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.21. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

