Schlumberger Limited. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

SLB opened at $15.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

