Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) Insider Sells £96,000 in Stock

Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) insider Daniel Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,441.00).

Shares of LON:SAG remained flat at $GBX 230 ($3.01) on Wednesday. 422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Science Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.38).

Get Science Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.36%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.