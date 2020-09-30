SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SEAC opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 121.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 63.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 563,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 218,636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 261.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 468.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 406,358 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

