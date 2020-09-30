Seaport Global Securities Comments on Entergy Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

ETR opened at $95.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

