Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 94.0% in September

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EJPRY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 158,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,125. Seven & i has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $16.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on EJPRY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seven & i from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

