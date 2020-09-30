Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS RYKKY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $24.10.
About Seven & i
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.