Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $58.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -309.05 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $3,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,942 shares of company stock worth $10,357,726. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $3,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 73,948 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.