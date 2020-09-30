Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZUY remained flat at $$71.89 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02. Shizuoka Bank has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $77.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shizuoka Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shizuoka Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include current deposits, savings deposits, deposits at notice, time deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and other deposit products, as well as various loans and credit cards.

