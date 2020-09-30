Short Interest in Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Expands By 88.6%

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ADOM opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Adomani has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Adomani alerts:

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.