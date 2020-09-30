Short Interest in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Increases By 105.3%

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:APXT opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Apex Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
About Apex Technology Acquisition
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.