Short Interest in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Increases By 105.3%

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APXT opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Apex Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

About Apex Technology Acquisition

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

