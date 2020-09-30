Short Interest in Basic-Fit N.V. (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Decreases By 35.2%

Basic-Fit N.V. (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSFFF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Basic-Fit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

BSFFF opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

