Short Interest in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Rises By 100.0%

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BAF opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves in the first quarter worth $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

