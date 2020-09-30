Short Interest in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Rises By 100.0%

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BAF opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $15.75.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.
BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.
See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.