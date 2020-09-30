Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Expands By 79.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,296,700 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the August 31st total of 724,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,967.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

