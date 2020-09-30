Short Interest in BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Drops By 33.3%

BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, and Mexico. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

