Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Drops By 28.6%

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CDTI opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

