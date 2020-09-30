Short Interest in CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Rises By 94.7%

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 90,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,488. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CJPRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

