Short Interest in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Grows By 92.4%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 131,769 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,139 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 283,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 231.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DUSA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

