Short Interest in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Rises By 100.0%

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 453,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.