Short Interest in Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Rises By 129.5%

Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

YLCO stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Global X YieldCo Index ETF has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YLCO. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X YieldCo Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares during the last quarter.

