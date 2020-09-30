Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Increases By 98.2%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GER opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the second quarter worth $3,581,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

