Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Increases By 98.2%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of GER opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
