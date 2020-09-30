Short Interest in HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declines By 29.6%

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BOSSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get HUGO BOSS AG/S alerts:

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.46. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. HUGO BOSS AG/S had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUGO BOSS AG/S will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.