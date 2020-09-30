Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Rises By 95.9%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

New Providence Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. New Providence Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

New Providence Acquisition Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.