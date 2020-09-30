Short Interest in Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) Drops By 21.8%

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NVFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 17,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,986. Nova Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

