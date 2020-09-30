Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Increases By 89.7%

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,757,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,655. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSHZF shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pershing Square in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pershing Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

