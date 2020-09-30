Short Interest in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Expands By 68.9%

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 746,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.52. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.58 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $31,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $21,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

