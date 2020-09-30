Short Interest in Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Grows By 69.4%

Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SLNM remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,990. Salon Media Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Salon Media Group

Salon Media Group, Inc, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business.

