Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rises By 63.6%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPMMY stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

UPMMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.