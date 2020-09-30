Short Interest in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Drops By 21.7%

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

State Street stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. 7,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,084. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.