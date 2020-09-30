Short Interest in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Grows By 78.0%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 102.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 107,533 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDL opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

SNDL has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

