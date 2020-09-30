Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Declines By 22.5%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 10,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 232,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

