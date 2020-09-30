Short Interest in USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Decreases By 47.3%

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USINAS SIDERURG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

