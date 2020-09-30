Short Interest in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Declines By 41.8%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 69,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of XCel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

XELB opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. XCel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.