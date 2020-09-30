Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,525,200 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 2,826,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.3 days.

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEMHF remained flat at $$42.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

