Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GCTAY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. 15,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,222. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

