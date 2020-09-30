Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €47.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.64 ($50.16).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €38.22 ($44.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.07.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

