Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Barbara Klencke purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $72,709.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at $18,826,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,507,000. Abingworth LLP raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% in the first quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 659,874 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

