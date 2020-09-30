Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SIFY opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
