Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SIFY opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

