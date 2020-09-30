Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 455,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 248,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

