SINA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average volume of 1,192 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SINA by 57,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SINA in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,119,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SINA shares. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of SINA opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. SINA has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 1.18.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. SINA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

