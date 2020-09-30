SingularityNET (AGI) Price Down 1.7% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex, Liqui and IDEX. SingularityNET has a market cap of $43.41 million and approximately $995,379.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00264794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.01614567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00175144 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,948,187 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DragonEX, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

