Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the August 31st total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.01. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 633.61% and a negative return on equity of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.