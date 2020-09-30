Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Shares of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $8.40. Sky Solar shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 2,236 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

About Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS)

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

