Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

