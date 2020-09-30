SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,558. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.